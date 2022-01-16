Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mogo has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

