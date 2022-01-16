MonetaryUnit One Day Volume Reaches $18,319.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $18,319.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00166301 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,746,595 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.