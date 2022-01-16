Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

