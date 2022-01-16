Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

