Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares North American Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $414.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.75. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

