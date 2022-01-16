Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1,148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.