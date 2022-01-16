Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sachem Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SACH shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

