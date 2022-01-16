Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

