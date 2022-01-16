Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
