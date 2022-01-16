Morpheus.Network 1-Day Volume Hits $714,233.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $75.71 million and $714,233.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

