Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHGVY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 32,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,093. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

