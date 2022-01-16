Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the December 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 332,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

