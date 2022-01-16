Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Murphy USA worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 30.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Murphy USA by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Murphy USA by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 87.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA opened at $192.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $119.47 and a one year high of $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.