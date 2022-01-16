Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

