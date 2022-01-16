Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vericel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

