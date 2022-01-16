Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,623 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of ICF International worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.66. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.