Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.