Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 27,139 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after buying an additional 205,734 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.