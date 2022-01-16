Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Nabtesco has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

