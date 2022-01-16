Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $78,417.39 and approximately $8,436.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,007,264 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

