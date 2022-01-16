National Bankshares Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$5.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The company has a market cap of C$266.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.