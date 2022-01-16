National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 226,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 234,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

