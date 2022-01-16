Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.35

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

