Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $634.09 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $634.09 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,333.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.17 or 0.07774957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00339623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00900470 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00507363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00261564 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,222,810,710 coins and its circulating supply is 29,417,556,573 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

