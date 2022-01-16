NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NetEase stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. 1,208,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

