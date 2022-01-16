New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

