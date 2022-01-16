New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,340 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

