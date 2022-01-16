New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,573 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Infinera worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Infinera stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

