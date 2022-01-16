New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,099 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $67.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $619,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,839,700. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

