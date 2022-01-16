Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,773 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.72% of Newell Brands worth $67,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

