Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Newpark Resources worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 148,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.48.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

