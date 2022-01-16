NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

NGM opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 578,794 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.