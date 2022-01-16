Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

