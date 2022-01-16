NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.