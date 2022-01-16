NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,631 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.19 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

