NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

