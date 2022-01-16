NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,115 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 38,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 720,911 shares of company stock worth $188,266,936. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $254.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average is $261.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.