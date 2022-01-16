NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.02 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

