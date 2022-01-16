Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

