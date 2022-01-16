Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.55. 10,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,467,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.
The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 556.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.
In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
