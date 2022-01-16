Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.55. 10,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,467,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 556.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.