Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

