NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

