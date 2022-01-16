Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Up 3.8%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.31 and last traded at $140.31. 2,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

