Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

