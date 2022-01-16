Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 67.7% in December

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
