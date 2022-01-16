Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $7,155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,919. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

