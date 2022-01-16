Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $128.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvei from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

