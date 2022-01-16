NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NVEE opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 53,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.