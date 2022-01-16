O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.80 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

