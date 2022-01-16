O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 481 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

