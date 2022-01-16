O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

